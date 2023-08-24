DEEPCOOL Kyushu Aeolus Unveils Fourth-Generation ASA Xing Flagship Air-Cooled Radiator: A Matrix Design for Optimal Heat Dissipation and Ultimate Quiet Experience

DEEPCOOL has recently launched its fourth-generation air-cooled radiator, the Kyushu Aeolus, showcasing a new family-oriented matrix design. The radiator boasts an all-black appearance, exuding a sense of calmness and prestige. Its new two-way constant heat balance heat pipe technology allows for vertical or horizontal casing installation, ensuring optimal heat dissipation performance.

Compared to its predecessor, the Kyushu Aeolus is lighter, weighing 18% less, while still maintaining an impressive heat dissipation capacity of 280W. The radiator is equipped with a combination of 140mm and 120mm dual fans, offering two speed modes for a truly quiet experience.

The specifications of the Kyushu Aeolus are as follows:

– Dimensions: 144 x 147 x 164mm

– Net weight: 1575g

– Heat pipe specification: 7 x 6mm

– Warranty: 6 years

– Supported platforms: Intel LGA1700/1200/115X/2066/2011, AMD AM4/AM5

The Kyushu Aeolus Assassin IV, part of the Asahi series, marks the long-established cooling manufacturer’s flagship air-cooled product. The Assassin IV features a unique geometric matrix design and has received recognition with the Red Dot and IF awards. Unlike traditional twin-tower dual-fan radiators, the front fan of the Assassin IV is located at the rear, leaving only blackened matrix fins visible at the front. The overall shape of the radiator resembles a cube, contributing to its futuristic aesthetic.

In terms of performance, the Assassin IV incorporates seven 6mm heat pipes and a double-tower, double-fan design. The addition of hybrid technology, including through-fin and folding-fin design, allows for improved heat dissipation. The overall weight reduction of 18% compared to the previous generation makes the Assassin IV even more efficient.

The base of the Assassin IV is slightly convex, ensuring closer contact between the radiator and the CPU, resulting in enhanced heat dissipation performance.

Relative to fan configuration, the Assassin IV is equipped with a 140mm fan in the middle and a 120mm fan at the rear. The top cover switch enables users to switch between quiet and extreme modes, controlling the fan speed accordingly. The quiet mode ranges from 500 to 1350 RPM, while the extreme mode ranges from 500 to 1700 RPM. The fans utilize a standard 4-pin PWM connector and occupy a single 4-pin socket through a one-point two-point connection.

Installation of the rear fan involves a simple backward pull and subsequent buckling into grooves on both sides. The removal of the middle fan is necessary during motherboard locking. The top mesh panel, featuring magnetic properties, allows for easy lifting of the middle fan by pressing the metal buckles on both sides inwards.

Additional accessories provided include a front 120mm fan mounting bracket, thermal paste, a screwdriver, and screw buckles.

During installation demonstrations, the Assassin IV showcased its compatibility with Intel LGA1700/1200/115X/2066/2011 and AMD AM4/AM5 platforms. Demonstrations included installations on an Intel LGA1700 platform using an ASROCK Z790 PG SONIC motherboard and an AMD AM5 platform using an ASROCK B650E TAICHI motherboard.

In heat dissipation tests, the Assassin IV exceeded expectations, outperforming some entry-level 360mm water coolers. Under high power consumption situations, such as the flagship 13900K processor at 230W, the Assassin IV maintained temperatures at around 84-85 degrees Celsius. Even during low-load scenarios, the Assassin IV performed seamlessly. Similar results were observed with the R9-7950X processor at 200W power consumption. The Assassin IV was able to effectively suppress temperatures and maximize performance.

The two fan modes, quiet and extreme, demonstrated only a slight difference of 1-2 degrees Celsius. The fan noise remained low, making it a non-issue for users.

In summary, the Kyushu Aeolus Assassin IV offers an impressive combination of aesthetics and performance. Its all-black matrix cooling fins deliver a sleek and futuristic appearance, while its outstanding air-cooled radiator capabilities make it suitable for flagship platforms. Compatibility-wise, the rearranged fan placement eliminates interference with memory height and RGB lighting. However, users with thicker heat sinks on their motherboards should verify compatibility before purchasing. The Assassin IV’s liquid dynamic bearings and three-phase six-pole motors contribute to its overall performance, ensuring longevity and stability.

For those interested in further information, Deepcool’s Kyushu Aeolus Assassin IV provides an exceptional solution in high-efficiency air-cooled radiators.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

