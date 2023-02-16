Will be Barbara Marinali the new president of That who will replace the outgoing Michaela Castelli. Yesterday from the Campidoglio, the majority shareholder with 51 percent of the multiutility engaged in the distribution of electricity, water and gas, a letter was sent to the managing director Fabrizio Palermo to ask him to convene an extraordinary board of directors. It will then be the board of directors, and again on a proposal from the Municipality of Rome, to proceed with the co-optation within the body of Barbara Marinali and with her simultaneous appointment as president of the company to replace the outgoing Castelli.

THE CHALLENGES TO FACE

In 24 hours, Acea’s main shareholder closes a story that had greatly surprised the company’s front lines and is now preparing to face the next challenges with a new president. First of all there is participation in the tender launched by the government commissioner for the waste emergency, the mayor Roberto Gualtieri himself, to build a waste-to-energy plant in the Santa Palomba area of ​​Rome. A new generation plant capable of disposing of 600,000 tons of materials a year and definitively solving the emergencies in the collection of rubbish, which often occur in the capital.

On Tuesday Castelli, appointed president by the Raggi junta in June 2018, had communicated her decision to take a step back. In your letter of resignation you had spoken of a «decision of a strictly personal nature», to add that «the maturation began in the last days of the year which has just ended and which has gradually been consolidated in the context of the new governance structures indicated by the controlling shareholder”. So you had concluded that «the acceleration towards new strategic projects of the company has led me to believe that the time has come to leave room for new figures aimed at continuing, within the context of these new structures, the tasks attributed to the president of the company Aceas”. Rumors coming both from within the multi-utility in Piazzale Ostiense and from the majority shareholder agree that behind Castelli’s choice there was also the awareness that the Municipality itself would not have reconfirmed it. Consequently, and with her mandate about to expire, she would have preferred to take a step back before being rejected “in the assembly”. Instead of her, as mentioned, Barbara Marinali, a very experienced manager in the energy sector. Chartered accountant and auditor, born in Rome on 10 August 1964 and graduated with honors in Economics and Commerce from the Sapienza University of Rome, she is currently president of Open Fiber, one of the main players on the Italian market in the country’s cabling process. She also sits on Webuild’s board of directors. In your curriculum vitae you then her role, in which she was engaged until March 2022, as senior advisor to the CEO of Snam where she performed, among other things, the role of team leader of projects relating to the water sector . From 2013 to 2020 she was a member of the first board of the Transport Regulatory Authority.

BETWEEN CIPE AND MEF

Marinali also boasts over 25 years spent in the service of the State, where he acquired in-depth knowledge of the administrative machinery and institutional fabric. In fact, from 2009 to 2013 you were general director for road infrastructure in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. Previously (between 2006 and 2008) you were director of the Secretariat of the Interministerial Committee for Economic Planning and regent of the Department for Planning and Coordination of Economic Policy at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. Among her other assignments, those at the Competition and Market Authority, the Ministry of the Economy and the Department of Productive Activities (today Mimit) should be mentioned.

