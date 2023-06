The Belgian shot put and hammer thrower, Jolien Maliga Boumkwo, with twelve national titles under her belt, captain of the Belgian team, at the European Games tried her hand at a discipline never tried before: she replaced the injured team hurdler and ran the 100 hours. You obviously finished last, but you snatched two points for the national team. A sacrifice much appreciated by the Polish public. And not only.

June 24, 2023 – Updated June 24, 2023, 6:47 pm

