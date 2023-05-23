Who is the girl who attempted to kidnap the child in Gae Aulenti: a child had been taken away from her. What did he say to the baby’s dad

“I don’t care about your baby, I already have one of my own, I gave birth to it…” Late Sunday afternoon, Gae Aulenti square. The permanent center of gravity of Porta Nuova is filled with families and tourists, enjoying the sunny day in the shade of the skyscrapers. Something out of place in the crowd: there is a man who has taken to following a girl, he doesn’t want her to leave. As soon as she sees the carabinieri, she understands that he called them, she turns abruptly and he mumbles a few words which probably partially reveal the motive for a senseless gesture: “I already have a child…”. And instead that sentence, according to what is known to the Day, must be pronounced in the imperfect: she had it, but the assignment would have been taken away for the declared psychiatric problems and the inability to care for it.

The accusation

Now RB a twenty-one year old born in Genoa to parents of Moroccan origin and residing in one of the most problematic popular buildings in the San Siro district, will have to answer of the serious charge of kidnappingfor trying to kidnap a two-year-old boy in full view of his dad.

The reconstruction

18.30: the little one is playing with his seven-year-old brother and with the eight-year-old son of a friend of his parents. The forty-two-year-old mother has just entered the ice cream shop; theThe forty-one-year-old father watches over the children at a distance of about ten meters, without ever losing sight of them. At one point, two young women materialize out of nowhere: one is RB, who says something to the younger one and smiles at him. Suddenly she leans over him, takes him in his arms and start walking in the direction of the escalators that lead to the entrances of Garibaldi station and the subway stop. After a moment of disbelief, the child’s father starts yelling: “What are you doing? Put it down, put it down now.”

The 21-year-old doesn’t want to repeat it: she leaves the child and tries to sketch an explanation that doesn’t stand up (“It was just a joke”). finished? No, because the 41-year-old calls 112 and stays on the phone with the operator, continuing to follow the girl and giving real-time information to the police.

The intervention

The Carabinieri of Radiomobile, Garibaldi station and the operational unit of the Compagnia Duomo, engaged in one of the usual monitoring services in the main city junctions of the railway network, they are there in a matter of seconds: they block the twenty-one year old (to the applause of those present, as immortalized in a video that has gone viral) and report her on the loose for kidnapping. From the investigations in the database, RB’s precedents for crimes against property emerge, which describe her as the perpetrator of petty thefts in the Central Station area; the archive of checks in piazza Duca d’Aosta and its surroundings, increased in the last four months, indicates it as a permanent presence in those parts, among the thieves and pickpockets who move between the Galleria delle Carrozze and the mezzanine of the M2 and M3. No action was taken by the military against of the woman who was with her, who, according to what has been reconstructed so far from the investigations and the testimonies of those who witnessed the scene, did not play an active role in the crazy raid.