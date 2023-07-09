Who is Veronica Gentili, the new presenter of Le Iene: her debut as an actress

Veronica Gentili has a past as an actress (Credits: Ansa) – velvetstyle.it

Mediaset has unveiled the schedules for the 2023/24 season, surprising everyone with unexpected news. Starting with Veronica Gentili in Le Iene.

And Rete Quattro to Italia Uno the journey was short, though for Veronica Gentilesformer actress and well-known face of the most famous political talk shows of the serpent of recent years, it is a new experience.

She will be the one to take the reins, together with Max Angioni of the in-depth program designed for a younger audience, Hyenastaking the place of Belen who has officially left Mediaset these days, even if not with a goodbye but with a goodbye.

Born and raised in Rome the career of Veronica Gentiles has a new goal: her beginnings in the entertainment world show her not as a journalist but as an actress. Its a transformation, which leaves no one indifferent and which reflects his determination and willingness to always get involved, even in different specialties.

Veronica Gentili starred in many films before landing on the political talk show of Rete Quattro

With an established career in the world of journalism, Veronica Gentili is ready to don your typical business suit gentlemen of the show which is inspired by the film of the same name by Quentin Tarantino.

All films by Veronica Gentili (Credits: official Instagram profile) – velvetstyle.it

Born and raised in Rome, Veronica is the daughter of a lawyer Joseph Gentiles and the well-known gallery owner Netta Vespignani. After graduating from the Terenzio Mamiani classical high schoolsubscribes toNational Academy of Dramatic Arts. In fact, acting was her first great love, a passion that she realized starting in 2006, starting to work as an actress, screenwriter and even director.

His debut happened in the theatre, al Gigi Proietti Globe Theater Silvano Toti, bringing William Shakespeare’s Othello to the stage. But Veronica Gentili also appeared on the big screen. The first time it happened in 1999 in the successful film by Gabriele Muccino “Like you no one ever” as Frances. In 2007 we see it in Family Game under the direction of Alfredo Arciero. It follows Miss Effe by Wilma Labate.

In 2009 Veronica Gentili landed on the set of The red shadows by Francesco Maselli, in 2011 he plays in Passerby, directed by Sergio Colabona e Balkan Bazaar, by Edmond Budina. The following year it’s the turn of Fallen Angel Island by Carlo Lucarelli and in 2013 appears in Third Personby Paul Haggis and in Wine insidedirected by Ferdinando Vicentini Orgnani. The actress has also worked in various famous fiction, such as Try again prof!, Don Matteo and Romanzo criminale – The series.

At a certain point, however, Veronica decides to dive in in a new experience and in 2015 he launched into the journalism starting to blog about Daily fact. Thus began his career in the world of information, and also that of television.

TV hits

Veronica Gentili is today a prominent face of Mediaset. She began to be hosted in various talks, and in 2018 she took the helm, as co-host of Italy tonight.

It comes then Upstream and Good or Bad: an escalation that led it to the success it enjoys today. A success that the journalist si manages it with great confidentiality because he doesn’t like to put his private life under the limelight. Herself during an interview given to Ok Saluteshe admitted that she doesn’t love talking about herself so much, even if when she does she loves to be listened to with the same dedication with which she does it.

Gentili confided that he had a dark interlude in his pasta fragile moment that arose after the end of high school, a sort of war he felt inside, which he brilliantly overcame with the help of psychoanalysis: “So much so that one day, while I was in the pool, I had a fit of laughing and crying and exclaimed: ‘Enough, I want to go to analysis'”

The showgirl said she remembered that periodor with awareness and to feel lucky for having reached maturity at only 20, an age in which the “I” is built, to resort to therapy. For her it was a very important step, which gave her the strength and energy to unleash her potential, both professionally and emotionally. “Sometimes the malaise tended to make me twist on myself, the energies were dispersed in an attempt to untangle my internal knots, as if they were sucked in by a kind of centripetal force.”

The new challenge to Le Iene

Veronica Gentili today is much loved by the public and with an Instagram profile that boasts a following of over 200 mila followerfrom time to time loves to share some of his moments of relaxation with his followers.

Veronica Gentili will arrive at Le Iene with her elegant and refined style(Credits: official Instagram profile) – velvetstyle.it

What transpires most from his social profiles is that Veronica Gentili love elegance, but above all sports. The presenter loves to keep fit with pilates and she particularly likes to share the videos that show her engaged in this activity, such as when she is grappling with the gym machines, which sometimes make her appear like a real acrobat, the hidden flair her.

Veronica Gentili also loves spending a lot of time outdoors. Also on her Instagram wall of hers, photos stand out who immortalize her in natural landscapes, whether they are mountains, sea or cliffs, where you are always preparing to do physical activity, whether it is swimming, trekking or climbing. She likes to take refuge in nature to get away from the stress of work.

From actress to journalist, up to TV presenter. Veronica Gentili will definitely bring a breath of fresh air in Le Iene, already only with his style and his looks. After Belen’s sensual outfits, we can expect something different from Gentili.

The journalist in her programs has shown that she has different tastes in fashion, closer to the figure of the career woman, with outfits characterized by monochromatic shirts, satin tops, suits with jacket and trousers, without ever giving up on stiletto heels.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

