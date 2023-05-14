Who is Zelensky’s bodyguard, the man behind the Ukrainian president’s success

Armored vest and assault rifle. Maxim Donets segueZelensky on all the most important occasions. At the meeting with Mario Draghi, Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other heads of state. it’s yours bodyguard, head of presidential security who has become a celebrity in Ukraine (although he has no social media accounts). Thousands of citizens, however, have opened profiles on virtual platforms recounting his rise. And how it has contributed to the popularity of the Ukrainian president.

