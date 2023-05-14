Supermarket chain CEO says high inflation will lead to U.S. recession – Xinhua English.news.cn

【CEO of U.S. supermarket chain says high inflation will lead to U.S. recession】According to Fox News on May 13, John Kazimadidis, CEO of New York supermarket chain Gristides, expressed his concern about the continued U.S. recession. High inflation warns. He said the U.S. would return to a 1981-era recession if the Fed kept raising rates, noting the government needed to change its traditional way of looking at inflation and raising interest rates.

According to the data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. consumer price index in April rose by 0.4% month-on-month and 4.9% year-on-year. The year-on-year inflation level is still far higher than the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

(Article source: CCTV news client)