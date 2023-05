The WHO, in a press conference opened by the director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusdeclared an end to the global health emergency by mpox o monkeypoxdeclared in July 2022.

WHO: “Mpox emergency over but don’t let your guard down”

However, the WHO director general underlined the need not to let our guard down. As with Covid-19, the end of the international state of emergency for monkeypox does not mean that the threat to health has ended, Tedros Ghebreyesus said.