WHO, the announcement on rubella arrives: Italy has something to do with it

Rubella is an infectious disease of exanthematous origin which is caused by a virus similar to measles.

How many times have you heard of rosolio? It is a very annoying disease in children, but manageable, and quite dangerous in adults, however it is dangerous, especially when it is contracted during pregnancy.

In fact, if contracted by the expectant mother, rubella can lead to the death of the fetus, anomalies and even miscarriage. From here, therefore, it is clear why the disease arouses great fear and fear in all women.

Rubella in Italy: the official announcement of the WHO

Rubella, or rubella virus, is transmitted through respiratory droplets, sneezes and coughs. Therefore, even a relatively close contact is enough to be able to get infected. It usually occurs within 7 days with itchy patches and can last several weeks. The maximum contagiousness is in the first week. If the pregnant woman contracts the infection, she infects the placenta, greatly affecting the health of the fetus.

Rubella virus vaccine, what is happening in Italy (tantasalute.it)

The incubation period extends up to three weeks but averages 18 days. Symptoms include fever, malaise, conjunctivitis, rash, swollen lymph nodes. The disease begins in 24 hours and spreads over the body, it is essential to consult a doctor to have a certain diagnosis as it is confused with other diseases. Among the consequences are problems and joint diseases up to 70% of adults affectedencephalitis, thrombocytopenia, death.

Good news for Italy, the World Health Organization has in fact announced that the country has eliminated rubellathe disease is no longer endemic. It is the third country in Europe to have eradicated the disease thanks to vaccinations, after smallpox and polio.

The elimination of the virus in an entire country is a success, it is achieved when it is kept under control for 12 months but the documentation must be related to 36 months to be able to declare a ceased transmission. Rubella has been eliminated from 47 countries within Europeis a very important milestone. Obviously it is possible that it is contracted if you travel abroad or if an external person enters the country, but this is a much rarer eventuality. This is especially important for women who feared developing the virus during pregnancy.

The disease remains highly contagious and that is why vaccine is recommended to avoid unpleasant consequences. This Rubivirus tends to affect children but, if it affects an adult, it can have very serious repercussions. It is therefore essential for everyone, at all ages, to get vaccinated against the disease to keep the situation under control.

The WHO article, the announcement on rubella arrives: Italy has something to do with it

