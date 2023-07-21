These paid apps are free today

By TECHBOOK | Jul 20, 2023 3:52 pm

Many developers offer their apps and games for iOS and Android for free for a short time. But not all of them are really good. TECHBOOK therefore presents the free apps that are worth downloading.

Whether games, useful tools or learning aids – for many good apps you usually have to pay a small sum. But from time to time these apps are also available free of charge in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store. TECHBOOK reveals which free apps are currently available and has selected the best ones for you.

Notice: The free apps of the day presented here are mostly offers from 20th of July, which are only available for a short time. If you are interested in an application, you should be quick, because the listed free apps could soon be chargeable again the next day.

The current free apps for the iPhone and iPad

games

Up Slide Down (sonst 0,99 Euro)

Put the numbers or symbols in the right order

4.4/5 stars (26 ratings)

Spinny Monster (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Catch the falling candy with the right monster to earn points

4.5/5 stars (10 ratings)

where I put it (sonst 0,99 Euro)

Free organizational app that helps you stop misplacing

5/5 stars (1 rating)

Also Read: Hidden Apple App Spotted on iPhone

Unit converter Converter4U (otherwise 0.99 euros)

The app can convert multiple units (temperature, length, volume, time, energy) at once

4.7/5 stars (181 reviews)

Picture Proof (sonst 0,99 Euro)

The app adds location data to photos to make it easier to get home, to return to a place – or to prove that you were really there

5/5 stars (1 rating)

Origami money gifts (otherwise 2.99 euros)

Instructions for a variety of origami that can be folded from banknotes

4.7/5 stars (482 reviews)

Chord (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Tool for beginner musicians, including chord progression, sheet music training tool, and ear training and voice practice

No reviews yet after update

The current free apps for Android

games

Unit 404 (otherwise 2.99 euros)

A challenging sci-fi puzzle platformer with 70+ handcrafted levels that will test your skills and strategy

4.2/5 stars (189 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

F-Sim Space Shuttle (sonst 0,99 Euro)

A 3D flight simulator with a space shuttle instead of a conventional airplane.

4/5 stars (5790 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

TamaDroid (otherwise 1.19 euros)

Tamagotchi-inspired app where you can take care of a virtual pet and watch it develop

4.7/5 stars (600 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Plasma Sky – rad space shooter (otherwise 0.99 euros)

A Space Invaders style space shooter

4.6/5 stars (2100 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Stoffel cube block (otherwise 2.39 euros)

The dice game Yatzy for up to 4 players

4.2/5 stars (148 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Revenant Knight (otherwise 0.89 euros)

Revenant Knight is a challenging action game that requires skill to complete

4.1/5 stars (927 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Monkey GO Happy (otherwise 0.69 euros)

Five Monkey games combined in one app. Tap objects and locations on the screen and drag items to specific locations to solve puzzles and more.

4.2/5 stars (3980 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP (otherwise 0.79 euros)

A clicker with heroes, equipping and crafting system

4.1/5 stars (16,100 ratings), 500,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Hero Z (otherwise 2.19 euros)

A zombie plague has wiped out almost all of humanity in the future – now it’s about saving the last humans

4.2/5 stars (1870 ratings) 50,000+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Everybody’s RPG (otherwise 0.89 euros)

A fantasy role-playing game with guilds and PVP mode

4.1/5 stars (48,800 ratings), 1 million+ downloads, contains ads and in-app purchases

Bricks Breaker Pro (otherwise 4.39 euros)

A reinvention of the Atari classic Breakout with extras like bombs and lasers

4.1/5 stars (5240 reviews), 100,000+ downloads, contains in-app purchases

Also read: 4 apps that make tax returns quick

Graph 89 – (with TI84 support) (sonst 3,24 Euro)

A calculator emulator that turns your smartphone into an exact replica of your TI-83, TI-84, TI89, TI92 and Voyage 200 – with all the appropriate features

4.6/5 stars (863 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Who Uses My WiFi Pro (sonst 0,59 Euro)

A Wi-Fi network scanner and monitor that helps identify and remove unauthorized users on the wireless network

4.4/5 stars (4960 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

Net Signal Pro (otherwise 0.59 euros)

Check Wi-Fi signal strength and find good areas for optimal reception.

4.6/5 stars (7020 reviews), 100,000+ downloads

CalcMem Pro (otherwise 1.59 euros)

A customizable calculator with history, memory, and advanced features

4.1/5 stars (139 reviews), 1000+ downloads

Remote LED RGB (otherwise 2.89 euros)

If your smartphone has infrared, you can use this app to replace the remote control for LED lamps

4/5 stars (592 reviews), 10,000+ downloads

Memorize: Learn Korean Words (sonst 5,99 Euro)

Learn Korean vocabulary with flashcards

4.4/5 stars (109 reviews), 10,000+ reviews

Spelling Book PRO (otherwise 1.99 euros)

Test your English skills by choosing which words are misspelled and which are spelled correctly

4.5/5 stars (163 reviews), 10,000+ reviews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

