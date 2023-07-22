Home » WHO warns of dengue fever | News.at
Health

WHO warns of dengue fever | News.at

by admin
WHO warns of dengue fever | News.at

It is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which are native to tropical and subtropical climates. However, the insect spreads worldwide. Since 2000, annual cases have increased eightfold to 4.2 million, said Raman Velayudhan of the WHO’s Neglected Tropical Diseases Unit. Half of the world‘s population is now at risk of dengue.

Danger also in Europe

In Austria, 30 to 120 dengue virus infections are diagnosed each year, so far only in people returning from travel. There are no medications for dengue except those that reduce fever. There is a vaccine on the market, but it only offers protection after an initial infection. The best thing to do is protect yourself with mosquito spray and avoid standing water around the house. The flies only bite during the day.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Glasses like smartphones, thousands of microbes on the surface

You may also like

Dandruff, causes, symptoms and treatments for this annoying...

Sleeping separately: That’s why sleeping together is not...

Harnessing the Power of Heat Supplements to Combat...

Violent hailstorm in the Vicenza area, grains the...

Serious 4-year-old girl after eating alpine cheese

Recognizing the Warning Signs: Understanding Pre-Infarct Symptoms and...

Menarini, positive opinion from the CHMP for the...

7 Effective Strategies for Cancer Prevention: Protect Your...

A shot together against abandonment, the ministry’s campaign...

New variant of Covid under the WHO lens,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy