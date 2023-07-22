WHO warns of dengue fever | News.at

It is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which are native to tropical and subtropical climates. However, the insect spreads worldwide. Since 2000, annual cases have increased eightfold to 4.2 million, said Raman Velayudhan of the WHO’s Neglected Tropical Diseases Unit. Half of the world‘s population is now at risk of dengue.

Danger also in Europe

In Austria, 30 to 120 dengue virus infections are diagnosed each year, so far only in people returning from travel. There are no medications for dengue except those that reduce fever. There is a vaccine on the market, but it only offers protection after an initial infection. The best thing to do is protect yourself with mosquito spray and avoid standing water around the house. The flies only bite during the day.

