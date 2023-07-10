Why Eating Chocolate Before Bed is a Bad Habit: The Negative Effects Explained

Many of us succumb to the desire for a piece of chocolate before going to sleep but it’s not a good habit at all. Chocolate is one of life’s pleasures but, for various reasons that we will explain in this article, we should never give in to the temptation to eat it after dinner. Some people love chocolate and some people lie! Seriously: It’s nearly impossible to find someone who doesn’t like chocolate. Also because there are so many varieties to satisfy everyone’s palate. There are those who go crazy for white chocolate and those who eat it only if dark, those who prefer milk chocolate and those who prefer gianduia.

For some years then, on the shelves of supermarkets you can really find everything: from fruit-flavored chocolate to vegan chocolate made with almond drink. Many of us love indulge in a piece of chocolate after dinner or before going to sleep. But this habit is not healthy at all.

Chocolate, like any other food, should not be demonized. In fact, it guarantees many benefits, especially the dark one with a high percentage of cocoa, at least 85%. But eating it after dinner is absolutely not good. Let’s see why. The first reason is that chocolate contains three stimulants that can disturb sleep or, even, not let us fall asleep at all. These substances are caffeine, theobromine and sugar. The second reason is that, containing caffeine which is diuretic, chocolate can stimulate nighttime urination. And, therefore, we will be forced to go down to the bathroom with evident discomfort for our rest. The third reason is that chocolate, again due to the caffeine, it can make night sweats worse. The fourth reason is that it can cause stomach acid and gastroesophageal reflux. Finally, the fifth and final reason consists in the fact that chocolate is eaten after dinner it can increase inflammation of the body and also have negative consequences in the long term such as diabetes and obesity.

Naturally the inflammation and the aforementioned diseases develop regardless of the time we eat chocolate but it is also true that if we suffer from inflammation we will have organic reactions that will not let us sleep well.

Therefore we remember not to abuse chocolate and consume it at least 2 hours before going to sleep or, even better, in the morning: a small square of dark chocolate is enough for breakfast to give us the right boost. If before going to sleep we have the classic hole in the stomach, it is better to appease it with a low-fat yogurt or a handful of dried fruit or a slice of bread and peanut butter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

