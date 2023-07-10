Unboxing and Review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 – A Low-Key Business Laptop with Impressive Performance

ezone.hk Reviews the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Business Laptop

Hong Kong-based technology website ezone.hk recently conducted a thorough unboxing and testing of several e-sports and business notebooks. Among the various options, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 stood out for its restrained appearance and superior performance.

The 11th generation of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon retains the signature “small black box” design, which is slim and lightweight. However, this latest generation incorporates the powerful 13th generation Intel processor, resulting in improved overall performance. For those interested in the surprises that the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptop has to offer, as well as its picture quality and specifications, let’s take a closer look.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is designed with a low-key and restrained style, weighing only 1.12 kg. It is constructed using carbon fiber and magnesium alloy and has obtained the MIL-STD 810H standard certification from the US Department of Defense. This business laptop is equipped with the 13th generation Intel Core i7-1370P processor with vPro, an Intel Iris Xe image processing chip, operates on the Windows 10 system, has a 1 TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4/4 memory, and boasts 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM. The keyboard has a matte finish, making it comfortable for long-term typing. In terms of connectivity, the device offers 2 USB-A slots, 2 Thunderbolt 4 USB-C slots, 1 HDMI output port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED anti-glare screen with a full HD infrared camera lens and Dolby Atmos sound effects. The price for this impressive machine starts at HK$13,998. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is an ideal choice for business professionals seeking efficient performance.

When discussing the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, the review highlights its low-key and restrained appearance, emphasizing that it is far from boring with its bright red accents on the “ThinkPad X1” product logo, adding a touch of style.

Furthermore, the laptop’s carbon fiber and magnesium alloy construction, weighing only 1.12 kg, and ability to lay flat at 180 degrees while meeting the MIL-STD 810H standard illustrate its durability.

The review goes on to detail the impressive specifications of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, including its Intel Core i7-1370P processor, Intel Iris Xe image processing chip, Windows 10 system, 1 TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4/4 memory, and 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The keyboard features a frosted finish, providing comfort during extensive typing sessions. The review also highlights the laptop’s advanced air intake system, dual fans, and rear vents that enhance heat dissipation.

In terms of connectivity, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 offers a full range of ports including USB-A slots, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C slots, an HDMI output port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The laptop’s 14-inch 2.8K OLED anti-glare screen, equipped with an infrared camera lens, is praised for its high-quality display and Eyesafe certification, reducing eye fatigue during extended use.

As video conferencing has become essential in today’s business environment, the review emphasizes the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11’s full HD infrared (IR) camera lens, computer vision, and camera privacy protection lens cover, providing clear images and prioritizing user privacy.

The laptop’s audio system is equipped with four 360-degree four-array microphones with AI noise reduction and supports Dolby Atmos sound effects. Users can also take advantage of the 65W USB-C plug for power supply.

The review further includes benchmark results for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, showcasing its performance in various areas. In the Geekbench 6 test, the laptop achieved impressive scores in both CPU multi-core and GPU performance. The 3D Mark results demonstrated solid performance, and the CrystalDiskMark test highlighted the laptop’s SSD read and write speeds.

Regarding the laptop’s sound and picture experience, the review praises the sharp and clear text display on the 14-inch OLED screen. While video colors may not be as vibrant, the wide viewing angle allows for clear visibility from different angles. The audio quality is also commended, with clear and three-dimensional sound.

The pricing details of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 reveal a starting price of HK$13,998. The review wraps up by highlighting other hot reports and news in the tech industry.

Overall, ezone.hk’s comprehensive review of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 provides readers with a detailed analysis of the laptop’s design, specifications, performance, and user experience, making it an informative resource for potential buyers and tech enthusiasts.

