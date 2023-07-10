Lukaku’s Salary Cut and Loyalty to Inter Milan Delays Transfer Negotiations with Chelsea

Title: Lukaku’s Voluntary Salary Cut Makes Inter Milan Desperate to Keep Him, but Chelsea Remains Unmoved

Beijing Time – Inter Milan’s efforts to secure the permanent transfer of Romelu Lukaku have hit a stumbling block, as the club has failed to meet Chelsea’s demands, despite the player’s willingness to take a pay cut and stay with the Nerazzurri. Reports from “Sky Sports” suggest that negotiations between Chelsea and Inter Milan have not yet yielded any agreement.

Paul Gilmour, a correspondent for “Sky Sports,” revealed that Chelsea has shown no interest in another loan deal and is adamant about finding a permanent solution for Lukaku. However, both clubs remain at an impasse with regards to the transfer negotiations.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Lukaku has expressed his willingness to accept a pay cut of £1 million per year and continue his career with Inter Milan. While there are several teams in Saudi Arabia and even Juventus who have expressed their interest in signing the Belgian forward, Lukaku has remained determined to stay with Inter Milan.

The upcoming week is crucial for deciding Lukaku’s future, as Inter Milan and Chelsea players are set to begin pre-season training. It remains uncertain where Lukaku will be present, but Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has already expressed his intention to meet with the striker in London.

Inter Milan has reportedly offered around £35 million for Lukaku, a figure that falls far short of Chelsea’s valuation. Negotiations between the two clubs have reached an impasse, making it increasingly difficult to reach an agreement.

The saga surrounding Lukaku’s future continues to unfold, and both Inter Milan and Chelsea will need to find a resolution soon. Lukaku’s decision to voluntarily reduce his salary demonstrates his commitment to Inter Milan, but whether his determination will be enough to sway Chelsea remains to be seen.

