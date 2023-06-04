Home » Why everyone should eat a portion of strawberries a day: the numerous beneficial effects they have on our body
Why everyone should eat a portion of strawberries a day: the numerous beneficial effects they have on our body

Discover the multiple benefits that strawberries bring to your health. The perfect fruit for your health and tasty fruit salads.

Strawberries, with their sweet and juicy taste, are a treat that we can enjoy during the summer season. But besides their delicious taste, strawberries also offer a number of health benefits which make them a valuable addition to our daily diet.

In this article you will understand that consuming a serving of strawberries a day can help improve your body’s overall health. Getting the benefits knows what we eat is important, so today let’s find out in detail the many effects that strawberries have on our body.

The beneficial effects of strawberries

Strawberries are an excellent source of vitamin C, which plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system and in the production of collagen, a protein that helps keep the skin healthy and supple. One serving of strawberries provides about 150% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C, making them one of the richest fruits in this vitamin. In addition to vitamin C, strawberries also contain antioxidants such as anthocyanins, which give them their characteristic red color. Anthocyanins have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and to protect our bodies from free radical damage, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer.

What are all the benefits of strawberries (tantasalute.it)

Strawberries are also a good source of dietary fiber, which they are important for the health of the digestive system. Fiber helps regulate digestion, promoting regular bowel movements and preventing problems such as constipation. Additionally, strawberries contain enzymes that aid in the digestion of protein, making them a healthy addition to any meal. One of the most interesting aspects of strawberries is the presence of phytochemical compounds called polyphenols. Polyphenols have been shown to have potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects in our organism. Scientific studies suggest that regular intake of polyphenols can help protect the brain from aging and improve cognitive function.

Also, strawberries are a perfect option for those who want to keep their weight in check. They are a low-calorie fruit and full of water, which means that they will fill us up without adding too many calories. Also, strawberries contain substances that can help regulate appetite, such as leptin and adiponectin, hormones that influence the feeling of satiety and fat metabolism. Finally strawberries also contain a good amount of essential minerals such as potassium, magnesium and manganese, which are essential for the proper functioning of our body.

