Green license plate: What can the farmer transport tax-free?

Section 1, paragraph 1 of the second ordinance on exceptions to road traffic regulations states: Tractors with a design-based maximum speed of no more than 60 km/h and trailers behind these tractors are subject to the registration requirement in accordance with Section 3, paragraph 1, sentence 1 of the vehicle -Admission regulation exempt if they

at local traditional events, for non-commercial collections of old materials or landscape clean-up campaigns, for fire brigade operations or fire brigade exercises, by field jurors in the course of their duties, or on the arrival or departure for assignments according to numbers 1 to 4

be used. This only applies if a separate license plate is assigned to each tractor used.

According to Section 3 No. 1 of the Motor Vehicle Tax Act, vehicles that are exempt from the registration requirement are exempt from motor vehicle tax. In the listed missions you can as farmer i.e. drive with tax-exempt tractors and trailers.

Here is a concrete example: The local sports club wants to collect waste paper and borrows a tractor and trailer from a farmer. Since this is a non-commercial activity, the vehicles do not have to be registered and are therefore exempt from the road tax freed. However, since the tractor and the trailer are already exempt from the tax exemption, the sports club can collect the waste paper with the green license plate.

By the way: According to the second regulation on exceptions to road traffic regulations, driving license classes L and T, from a minimum age of 18 years, are also possible for these operations.