Why instant noodles are bad for your health

Instant Noodles Alert: They Contain Too Much Salt

A recent statement from American nutrition professor Barry Popkin has raised concerns about the high salt content in instant noodles, labeling them as one of the most harmful ultra-processed foods to health. Popkin states, “It’s no surprise that people who eat two or three packs a day have sky-high blood pressure,” highlighting the potential health risks associated with consuming these popular convenience foods.

The rise in popularity of instant noodles is attributed to the convenience factor, as well as the influence of South Korean pop culture, with shows like Squid Game sparking a greater demand for traditional foods. Popkin notes that this trend is particularly pronounced in richer countries and among the middle classes in developing nations.

According to the World Instant Noodles Association, an alarming 121.2 billion servings of instant noodles were consumed last year, reflecting a 2.6% increase from the previous year. South Korea alone exported a record amount of $785 million worth of instant noodles in the first ten months of 2023, marking a significant spike in demand.

Instant noodles are found to contain significantly higher levels of salt compared to regular noodles, with some products containing anywhere from 35% to 95% of an adult’s daily salt requirement. The consumption of two 70-gram packets of instant noodles in a single meal exceeds the daily sodium intake recommended by the World Health Organization, posing a significant health risk.

The high salt content in instant noodles raises concerns for public health, particularly in relation to the increased risk of hypertension and cardiovascular disease. Experts emphasize the importance of reducing the population’s salt intake, as it is recognized as a vital intervention for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases, such as stroke and heart disease.

Efforts to reduce the global salt intake are ongoing, with many countries working towards the World Health Organization’s recommendation of sodium levels below 2000 mg/day, equivalent to less than 5 g/day of salt. The increased awareness of the health risks associated with instant noodles serves as a reminder of the importance of making informed dietary choices to maintain overall well-being.

