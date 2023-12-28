Home » Cynthia: Hidden in the Moonshadow will launch on Switch and Xbox in January
Hidden in the Moonshadow, the popular PC game, is set to launch on Switch and Xbox on January 10th, allowing even more players to join in on the adventure. The game follows the story of Cynthia Strandberg, a Moonshadow huntress, as she seeks to uncover the mystery of her hometown and save its inhabitants.

The game, which was released for PC in April, was well-received by both media and players, and now fans of the game will have the chance to enjoy it on multiple platforms. Hidden in the Moonshadow offers players the freedom to explore, learn new skills, enhance weapons, and solve puzzles while uncovering the game’s captivating story.

Gameplay in Hidden in the Moonshadow is primarily stealth-based, but there is also a combat element for those who enjoy it. With the upcoming launch on Switch and Xbox, even more players will have the opportunity to experience the engaging and immersive world of Hidden in the Moonshadow.

For more information about the game and its upcoming launch, visit the official Twitter page of Catthia Games: https://twitter.com/CatthiaGames/status/1740056353954320610.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

