A BATHING APE® and ALPHA INDUSTRIES Collaborate on New Streetwear and Military Fashion Series

Renowned streetwear brand A BATHING APE® and military fashion powerhouse ALPHA INDUSTRIES have come together once again to launch a new collaborative collection. With a focus on traditional Japanese craftsmanship, the two iconic labels are reimagining streetwear and military fashion in a fresh and innovative way.

The joint series features a range of unique pieces, including a double-sided kimono jacket and a classic MA-1 jacket, both intricately embellished with traditional Japanese SASHIKO embroidery. The collection showcases signature elements from both brands, such as BAPE®’s classic ape head and camouflage print, as well as ALPHA INDUSTRIES’ “FLYING A” logo. Details like the brand name and birth year are seamlessly integrated into the clothing, while the back of the garments draws inspiration from Japanese folk art Ukiyo-e, creating beautifully embroidered Ukiyo-e style patterns that pay homage to traditional Japanese culture.

In addition to the apparel, A BATHING APE® and ALPHA INDUSTRIES have also teamed up with MEDICOM TOY to create a three-party joint model N-3B BE@RBRICK doll. The doll features military green camouflage and shark patterns, and is adorned with ALPHA INDUSTRIES’ classic N-3B parka printing. It is available in both 100% and 400% suit size versions.

The new joint series is a testament to the ongoing partnership between A BATHING APE® and ALPHA INDUSTRIES, as they continue to push the boundaries of streetwear and military fashion. With a focus on traditional Japanese craftsmanship and innovative design, the collection is a must-have for fashion enthusiasts and collectors alike.

