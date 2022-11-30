Listen to the audio version of the article

The call for entries to the twenty-first edition of the “L’Oréal Italia for Women and Science” Award is now open. Interested female researchers will be able to apply through the forwomeninscience.com website by 27 January 2023.

The programme, promoted in collaboration with the Italian National Commission for Unesco, has rewarded 106 female researchers in its twenty-one year history, supporting their research projects and their studies in our country.

Six scholarships will be awarded, each worth 20,000 euros in the fields of Life Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Engineering and Technologies. The candidate projects will be examined by the Award judging commission, made up of a panel of eleven Italian university professors and scientific experts including the president Lucia Votano, emeritus research manager at the National Institute of Nuclear Physics.

“The Award reaches its twenty-first edition this year, thus confirming itself as one of the group’s most consolidated initiatives in Italy – comments Emmanuel Goulin, president and CEO of L’Oréal Italia -. In 2002, having been among the first countries to launch a national edition of this program in favor of women researchers is a source of true pride for us. We are honored to be able to contribute to closing the gender gap unfortunately still present in scientific disciplines”.