On November 30, Chongqing held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The following is a summary of key points:

117 newly confirmed local cases and 6813 asymptomatic infections

Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, reported that from 0:00 to 18:00 on November 29, there were 117 new local confirmed cases and 6,813 new local asymptomatic infections.

On November 28, the city reported 8,721 new infections (excluding 71 cases transferred from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases), a decrease of 891 cases from the 27th; 275 people were found to be infected in the society, accounting for 3.15 %, continued to decrease for 4 consecutive days. The city’s epidemic situation is still in a period of high volatility, the development of the epidemic situation in the affected districts and counties is clearly differentiated, and the overall situation is still severe and complicated.

The epidemic situation is stabilizing and improving, the central urban area and Liangping District implement differentiated prevention and control measures

According to Yang Lin, Deputy Secretary-General of the Chongqing Municipal Government and spokesperson of the municipal government, the rapid rise of the epidemic situation in Chongqing has been effectively curbed, the epidemic situation is stabilizing and improving, and the epidemic prevention and control work has achieved phased results. The specific performance is as follows: Judging from the situation in the past three days from the 27th to the 29th, the daily new infections in the city were 9612 cases, 8721 cases, and 7792 cases, showing a daily decreasing trend. For three consecutive days, the number of cases dropped by about 1,000 per day. The proportions of new infections in non-high-risk areas in the central urban area were 4%, 3.15%, and 3.2%, respectively, which are also decreasing day by day.

He also reported two issues of concern to everyone.

First, about social management. In the central urban area and Liangping District, because Liangping District currently has a large number of infected people, according to the idea of ​​zoning and classification, from point to area, and gradually liberalizing, each district will create an epidemic-free community based on the development of the epidemic situation, with districts and communities as units. 1. In epidemic-free communities, people can move in an orderly manner in the epidemic-free community and in the epidemic-free community, but do not gather, and implement differentiated prevention and control measures on a township (street) basis. Other districts and counties will gradually realize normalized prevention and control under the premise that risks are controllable.

Second, regarding the adjustment of the delineation of high-risk areas. It is also the spirit of the 20 Articles to accurately study and judge the dynamic adjustment of high-risk areas, so as to achieve fast planning, fast closure and fast release. In principle, the places where infected people live, as well as places of work and activities with frequent activities and high risk of epidemic transmission are divided into areas. It is a high-risk area, and the high-risk area is generally demarcated by units and buildings, and cannot be expanded arbitrarily. Those who meet the conditions for lifting high-risk areas will be unblocked in a timely manner and adjusted to low-risk areas. Due to the unknown source of infection and widespread community transmission in the early stage of the outbreak, our delineation of high-risk areas is relatively large. Now after the effective management after the delineation of high-risk areas, the spread of the community has been effectively controlled, so now it is necessary to delineate more accurately based on the units and buildings of the community.

Home isolation is possible for close contacts who meet the conditions for home isolation

Li Pan introduced that for some special patients, such as those with serious underlying diseases, some elderly people, pregnant women or women who are still breastfeeding, and those who have the conditions at home, they can be isolated at home. The conditions for home isolation are generally to live alone, in a single room, preferably with a separate bathroom. Then during the home isolation period, do not have contact with your family members, and eat in your own room by yourself.

The proportion of socially infected people in the central urban area continued to decline to 2.67%

According to Li Pan, a total of 202 socially infected people were found in the central urban area, and the social proportion continued to drop to 2.67%. No socially infected people were found in 7 districts including Dadukou District, Banan District, Liangjiang New District, and Chongqing High-tech Zone that day. .