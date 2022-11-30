Home World COP15: How important is the Canadian UN Biodiversity Conference? Why is the chair country China? – BBC News Chinese
World

COP15: How important is the Canadian UN Biodiversity Conference? Why is the chair country China? – BBC News Chinese

by admin
COP15: How important is the Canadian UN Biodiversity Conference? Why is the chair country China? – BBC News Chinese

news/240/cpsprodpb/5675/production/_127833122_535181ab-66c8-4588-b96f-d9d398bf9a20.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/5675/production/_127833122_535181ab-66c8-4588-b96f-d9d398bf9a20.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/5675/production/_127833122_535181ab-66c8-4588-b96f-d9d398bf9a20.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/5675/production/_127833122_535181ab-66c8-4588-b96f-d9d398bf9a20.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/5675/production/_127833122_535181ab-66c8-4588-b96f-d9d398bf9a20.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/5675/production/_127833122_535181ab-66c8-4588-b96f-d9d398bf9a20.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/5675/production/_127833122_535181ab-66c8-4588-b96f-d9d398bf9a20.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/5675/production/_127833122_535181ab-66c8-4588-b96f-d9d398bf9a20.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/5675/production/_127833122_535181ab-66c8-4588-b96f-d9d398bf9a20.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/5675/production/_127833122_535181ab-66c8-4588-b96f-d9d398bf9a20.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

Scientists are drawing up plans to restore a fifth of declining marine ecosystems.

How important is the upcoming UN Biodiversity Conference COP15 in December to saving our nature? Why is the conference held in Canada but the chair country is China? What is the connection and difference between it and the climate change conference COP27?

Some 195 countries will meet in Montreal, Canada, from Dec. 7-19 in hopes of striking a landmark international agreement to protect nature.

The chairman of Nature England, the UK government-funded conservation agency, said countries must work together to agree an ambitious plan.

“It’s not just about saving rare species. It’s about maintaining the web of life that humans ultimately depend on, including food, water, health and climate regulation,” said Tony Juniper.

You may also like

Iran: the foreign minister visiting Italy will meet...

Pope at Public Audience: Learn to read the...

Qatar, not just the world championships: “the world...

Madrid, paper bomb against the Ukrainian embassy: one...

United Kingdom: debate in Oxford on Italy and...

In Thailand monks positive for methamphetamine: Buddhist temple...

Free DNA tests for Holocaust survivors to find...

Pope: Listen with an open heart – Vatican...

Afghanistan: explosion in Koranic school, there are victims

Hungary’s cohesion funds frozen for 65% by the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy