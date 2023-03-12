Drinking water and lemon especially in the morning on an empty stomach is very good for your health. In fact, it helps to purify our body of toxins, facilitates weight loss and also digestion. A glass of water and lemon, preferably hot or even warm, helps the metabolism and strengthens the immune system.



They are also able to purify the body and intestinal function. In this way the beneficial properties of lemon are combined with that of water and the effect is certainly better. However, we must be careful when to drink it, whether on an empty stomach or not.

This is because for some people it could lead to stomach problems as it can lead to a very acidic pH if drunk between meals. Also, you shouldn’t drink for more than a month. It is recommended to drink at least half a lemon pressed into a glass of water, which can be both hot and cold.

Why you have to drink lemon water every day: here’s what you didn’t know

This drink is especially recommended for those who are anemic, thanks to the ascorbic acid which supports the transformation of food iron from the ferric to the ferrous form, which is much easier to absorb. It is useful, as we have already said before, also for digestion and stimulates the process of removing waste products from the body.

It is also useful for those suffering from constipation and helps to maintain regular bowel functions. This drink is also important to cleanse the body thus helping to improve the skin and all body functions. So always drink a glass day can also increase energy.

Lemon diluted in water is also an excellent diuretic and helps urine production and the removal of excess water from the body. This is crucial then when you are in water retention. It is also capable of dissolving uric acid and therefore helps when you have inflammation of the joints or pains caused precisely by this substance present in the body. Finally, it is also useful for those suffering from bad breath.