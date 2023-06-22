Why you should never fall asleep in front of the TV: not because of what you think

If you too always fall asleep in front of the TV even while watching your favorite shows, here’s why you should avoid it.

We know: in the evening we are so tired that, even though our favorite show or the TV series we love most are on TV, our eyelids droop and make us sink into a truly restful sleep. In reality, however, this habit should be eradicated since, although sleeping when you are tired is good for you and is absolutely recommended, doing it in front of the TV can have negative consequences.

When you are sleepy, in fact, the only thing you should do is to turn off all electronic devices, go to bed and fall asleep, without thinking too much about the time or whether it’s early. The body is sending us precise signals at that moment: it needs to rest. But here’s what can happen to youif you are used to falling asleep in front of the TV.

Don’t fall asleep in front of the TV: what are the risks?

According to studies by some researchers, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, sleeping in front of the television is not good for the brain at all since, exposed to sounds and lights, it tends to always remain alert, ready to respond to the stimuli of the surrounding environment: in fact, it remains constantly on alert and does not allow adequate rest. Usually, those who fall asleep in front of the TV do so to manage the fear of the dark or the difficulty of falling asleep: in reality, however, the possible consequences only make the situation worse.

Sleeping in front of the screen, whether it’s a TV, a computer, a tablet or a smartphone, affects the quality of sleep because inhibits the production of melatonin, the hormone that restores the balance between sleep and wakefulness. Related to the absence of light, melatonin is usually produced at night and decreases during the day: sleeping in front of a light source, however, inhibits the production of melanin and consequently promotes sleep disturbances.

Also, the tv is on able to change brain rhythms: the brain, while sleeping, continues to receive auditory stimuli and this, in the long run, can lead to chronic insomnia. This disorder then favors the onset of depression, anxiety and stress. In short, to avoid a cascade of problems from which it seems difficult to get out is better go to bed with the tv off.

