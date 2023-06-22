USA, Kentucky: 7-year-old boy shoots and kills at home

New tragic accident caused by the possession of weapons at home in the USA. This time the theater of tragedy is Kentucky, where a 5-year-old boy was killed by another 7-year-old. According to local media, the two are brothers. According to the first investigations, the shot was fired by chance but it is not clear how the older child came into possession of the gun.

When the officers entered, they tried to save the little boy without success. “It’s a tragedy every time something like this happens. There are no words to describe what this family is going through. It’s an event that reminds us of the importance of making sure guns are in a safe place and out of the reach of children,” said State Trooper Justin Kearney.

Kentucky does not have laws that impose a penalty on those who fail to keep an unattended firearm safe, however the state prohibits anyone from “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly” providing a gun to a minor unless the minor have legal permission to own a firearm.

This tragedy is just the latest in many cases of accidental shootings among children this month alone: ​​In early June, a 4-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by another boy in Illinois, a week after a 6-year-old shot his little brother twice after getting hold of a gun in Detroit. The little boy was hospitalized for his injuries but survived. And also this month, a 3-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself in Tennessee.

