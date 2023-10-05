Widely Used Antibiotic Faces Supply Shortages: AIFA Seeks a Solution

Supplies of a widely used antibiotic may run out, with the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) seeking a solution to ensure citizens receive the necessary care. The antibiotic in question is amoxicillin/clavulanic acid, and while there are currently no critical issues, there is concern that stocks could be drastically reduced.

Marcello Gemmato, the Undersecretary of Health, reassures citizens about the short-term availability of the medicine. However, he warns that shortages may occur in the long term, specifically for amoxicillin in suspension and clavulanic acid, unless additional supplies are secured. To address this potential problem, AIFA is working to find short-term solutions. The agency is collaborating with the Italian Hospital Pharmacy Society to plan the setup of galenic preparations, which are medicines prepared independently by pharmacists in a laboratory. Additionally, doctors are being urged to prescribe the antibiotic only when strictly necessary.

The situation highlights the need for Italy and Europe to become more self-sufficient in the production of active ingredients to avoid the risk of running out of essential drugs. To address this issue, an inter-ministerial table has been established between the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Health for the pharmaceutical and biomedical sector.

Overall, the potential shortage of a widely used antibiotic has prompted the AIFA to take action and find a solution to ensure that citizens receive the necessary care. Efforts are underway to address the issue in the short term, while also emphasizing the importance of improving self-sufficiency in drug production to avoid future supply challenges.