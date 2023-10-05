Laowa to Possibly Unveil APS-C Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens in Online Press Conference

Laowa to Hold Online Press Conference: Possible Release of APS-C Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens

Laowa, well-known for its wide-angle prime lenses and macro lenses, has announced that it will be holding an online press conference on October 9 at 8 pm. While the official announcement regarding the upcoming product is not clearly stated, the released poster features the silhouette of a lens, creating a sense of mystery around the new release. However, based on the numbers visible on the lens silhouette, it is highly likely that Laowa will be unveiling the LAOWA CF 8-16mm F3.5-5.0 C-Dreamer, a lens specifically designed for APS-C format cameras.

The suspected specifications of the LAOWA CF 8-16mm F3.5-5.0 C-Dreamer are as follows: the lens structure consists of 16 elements in 12 groups, with an equivalent focal length of 12-24mm. The lens also features 5 aperture blades, a minimum focusing distance of 0.2m, and a 86mm filter. Its size measures at 88.3 × 88.5mm, and it weighs 463g. The lens comes in various mounts, including Sony E, FUJIFILM X, Nikon Z, Canon R, and EF-M.

Photography enthusiasts and professionals eager to explore new possibilities and expand their creative horizons can look forward to the Laowa online press conference. The conference promises to reveal further details and insights about the LAOWA CF 8-16mm F3.5-5.0 C-Dreamer and its potential impact on the photography industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

