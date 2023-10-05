Home » Bonial presents its corporate purpose and takes responsibility for sustainable retail to strengthen inner cities (PHOTO)
Bonial presents its corporate purpose and takes responsibility for sustainable retail to strengthen inner cities

Bonial presents its corporate purpose and takes responsibility for sustainable retail to strengthen inner cities

Berlin (ots) – “We keep our home towns vibrant by attracting people to the
stores – so everyone can enjoy what life has on offer.”

– The purpose developed in collaboration with the agency Human Unlimited
describes why Bonial has become more successful after almost 15 years
The company’s history is: maintaining and strengthening the stationary
Retail, lively city centers, always with the aim of consumers
to show what trade and life have to offer
– From October onwards, Bonial will be launching an exclusive marketing offensive – including stickers
Public bus, mega poster in Berlin and purpose visualization in the
annual WELT artist edition

Bonial, market leader in digital offer communication, receives with its
Platforms kaufDA and MeinProspekt new corporate purpose to answer
the core question: What does the company stand for?

