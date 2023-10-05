Bonial presents its corporate purpose and takes responsibility for sustainable retail to strengthen inner cities (PHOTO)

Berlin (ots) – “We keep our home towns vibrant by attracting people to the

stores – so everyone can enjoy what life has on offer.”

– The purpose developed in collaboration with the agency Human Unlimited

describes why Bonial has become more successful after almost 15 years

The company’s history is: maintaining and strengthening the stationary

Retail, lively city centers, always with the aim of consumers

to show what trade and life have to offer

– From October onwards, Bonial will be launching an exclusive marketing offensive – including stickers

Public bus, mega poster in Berlin and purpose visualization in the

annual WELT artist edition

Bonial, market leader in digital offer communication, receives with its

Platforms kaufDA and MeinProspekt new corporate purpose to answer

the core question: What does the company stand for?

