Ubisoft will announce atE3 2023 il new episode of a hitherto neglected series: a rumor from Insider Gaming reports it, the magazine founded by the well-known leaker Tom Henderson, without however adding further details on the title in question, which apparently will not be a new Rayman.

As reported in recent days, Ubisoft will be present at E3 2023 and will show many games, or at least this is the commitment made by the CEO of the French company, Ives Guillemot, who sees the stage of the Los Angeles event as aimportant opportunity for recovery after the disappointing results of the last few months.

According to the information and rumors that have emerged so far, the line-up from Ubisoft for E3 2023 could look something like this:

  • Just Dance 2024
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus
  • The Division Heartland
  • XDefiant
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Skull and Bones
  • The Crew: Motorfest
  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC 2 (the first DLC, The Tower of Doom, will be announced and will be released soon)

Finally, Insider Gaming points out that games such as Beyond Good and Evil 2, the remake of Splinter Cell, Massive Entertainment‘s Star Wars, Far Cry 7 and others will be presented later, also because they are all still in the preliminary stages of development.

