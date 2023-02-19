A raised earth fault that runs along the asphalt and crosses it crosswise: the runway of Hatay airport was destroyed by the earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria on the night of 6 February. It is also impossible to use the airport for the landing of international aid flights. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay announced that all commercial flights have been suspended at the airports of Hatay and Gazantiep as a result of the damage sustained during the earthquake.