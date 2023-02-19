Troops from the Titán Joint Task Force, in joint operations with the Colombian Air Force and the National Navy, managed to locate a house in Chocó that would be used by the criminal gang Clan del Golfo as an illegal warehouse and clandestine factory for the development of explosive devices and antipersonnel mines.

The factory was located in the Truandó River sector, in the jurisdiction of the Riosucio municipality. In this place were two subjects, who fled when they noticed the presence of the soldiers.

Immediately, the anti-explosive personnel carried out a meticulous inspection of the land, complying with the security protocols, to subsequently destroy in a controlled manner an improvised explosive device (with characteristics similar to a balloon, loaded with approximately 20 kilograms of explosives), a cylinder of 40 pounds also conditioned with high-power explosives and 3 antipersonnel mines, which were found under a house, putting the integrity of the community in this sector at risk.

In the same place, 24 antipersonnel mines ready to be used were found, 150 inelectric detonators, 50 meters of detonating cord, 100 starter matches for the activation of antipersonnel mines, an AK-47 rifle barrel, 20 kilograms of Anfo and abundant material for the manufacture of explosive devices.

According to the explosives experts from the military unit, this factory produced between 200 and 300 improvised explosive devices and antipersonnel mines weekly, which were used to carry out terrorist actions against the civilian population and the Public Force. It should be noted that before arriving at the site, the troops found the capture of a subject, an alleged member of this organized armed group, who was placed at the disposal of the competent authority. with RSF

