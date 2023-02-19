His card (67), just marred by a bogey at 7, was not that of a convalescent but of a legend who, if his physique allows it (and there is the key since his car accident in February 2021), will quickly be able to claim the last parts of the fourth rounds. That of this Sunday will be one more test when he already has the Augusta Masters in his sights. In the meantime, Tiger Woods left the course with a candid smile. The confirmation that he reassured himself.