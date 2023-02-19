In three days, he has become a real golfer again, a great golfer, with a swing that doesn’t bug, a stride that doesn’t squeak too much despite a damaged ankle, features that are sometimes a little drawn but with no outward sign of permanent pain. This week’s Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational therefore has little to do with the limping tiger who was painful to see at the British Open last July, his last tournament.
The American proved it this Saturday by performing a magnificent third round, adorned with a few magic shots, such as this 170m 5 Iron to put himself “given” at 1 (10 for him) with an eagle in his pocket and an albatross grazed. We could also evoke these magic chips at 4 and 6. And this time, unlike the day before, his putting followed very correctly.
His card (67), just marred by a bogey at 7, was not that of a convalescent but of a legend who, if his physique allows it (and there is the key since his car accident in February 2021), will quickly be able to claim the last parts of the fourth rounds. That of this Sunday will be one more test when he already has the Augusta Masters in his sights. In the meantime, Tiger Woods left the course with a candid smile. The confirmation that he reassured himself.
As for the leaders, the battle is raging between Jon Rahm, Max Homa and Keith Mitchell who have sown the competition led by Patrick Cantlay.