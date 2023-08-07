Serie C, the composition of the three groups defined – Soccer

The Governing Council of Lega Pro has approved the composition of the groups for the 2023/2024 Serie C championship, which should start on 3 September next, after the verdicts of the Council of State which will examine the various appeals on 29 August. The teams are divided into three groups (A, B and C) of twenty teams, according to a territorial criterion, but an X still appears in group C, a box that will only be filled in at the end of the month.





Group A: Albinoleffe, Alessandria, Arzignano, Atalanta U.23, Fiorenzuola, Giana Erminio, Vicenza, Legnago Salus, Lumezzane, Mantua, Novara, Padua, Pergolettese, Pro Patria, Pro Sesto, Pro Vercelli, Renate, Trento, Triestina, Virtus Verona.





Group B: Ancona, Arezzo, Carrara, Cesena, Fermana, Gubbio, Juventus Next gen, Lucchese, Olbia, Perugia, Pineto, Pontedera, Recanatese, Rimini, Sestri Levante, Spal, Torres, Virtus Entella, Vis Pesaro.





Group C: Messina, Audace Cerignola, Avellino, Benevento, Brindisi, Catania, Crotone, Foggia, Giugliano, Juve Stabia, Latina, Monopoli, Monterosi Tuscia, Picerno, Potenza, Sorrento, Taranto, Turris, Virtus Francavilla, X.





The board examined the possible scenarios that could arise from the outcome of the appeals to the Council of State, deciding on the solutions envisaged whether there was the readmission of two clubs to Serie B, and the consequent repechage of two clubs to Serie C, whether or not any of these cases arise.



