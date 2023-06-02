Lega Pro: Emotions and goals at the “Football is my life” tournament – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 02 – Great sports festival at the ‘Mirabello’ in Reggio Emilia for the “Football is my life” tournament reserved for footballers with intellectual-relational disabilities and psychiatric pathologies organized by Lega Pro with the patronage of the Emilia Romagna region and the collaboration of Reggiana Calcio and the Paralympic and Experimental Football Division.



The young athletes of Feralpisalò, Reggiana, Padova and Renate are faced in a quadrangular full of excitement and fun. The final victory went to the boys from Reggiana who beat Feralpisalò 4-3 on penalties in the final, after the regular times ended 1-1.



The young referees of Can di C Lovison from Padua and Kumara from Verona will direct the matches.



This was followed by the post-tournament press conference at the ‘Pirru Caffè’ which was attended by the head of the political secretariat of the presidency of the Emilia Romagna Region, Gianmaria Manghi, the president of Lega Pro Matteo Marani, the president of Reggiana Carmelo Salerno, the DCPS advisor Nicola Simonelli.



During the conference, Lega Pro president Matteo Marani handed Gianmaria Manghi a check for 40,000 euros for the people of Emilia Romagna hit by the floods. The amount was reached thanks to the generosity of the Serie C clubs and the donation of the Lega Pro match fee for the Cesena-LR Vicenza playoff match. (HANDLE).

