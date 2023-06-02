Canal+ Togo is having a festival of gifts for all its subscribers!

Canal+ Togo started its festival this Thursday, June 1. And it’s a festival of gifts for all.

To celebrate the loyalty of its subscribers, Canal+ offers its large family the festival of gifts for all. To have access to it, simply resubscribe to your formula and take advantage of 15 days of “ All Canal+ to not miss anything from the sports festival with all the big finals including the Champions League final, the series festival with season 3 of Oasis and the Canal+ ORIGINAL series marathon. There will also be the entertainment festival with reality TV shows such as Total Relooking, Star à Domicile, the Festival de Grand spectacle with The Woman King in July.My department is used to design offers to retain our subscribers and therefore for this month of June we have an offer intended for them to reward their loyalty. We make sure that our subscribers enjoy the festival of gifts through the programs such as the Champions League Final, the Roland Garros Tennis Tournament, the NBA Finals, Formula 1 and also TV series, cinema , cartoons and documentaries “. He pointed out.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

In the same vein, Saratu Salawu, the customer experience manager, spoke much more extensively about the Canal+ gift festival “ the month of June represents the festival of gifts for Canal+ which presents several gifts to its subscribers in terms of programming, offers and prizes. This month will have different surprises for our subscribers.The novelty is that with Canal+ today we have the decoder at 1000f from the escape formula. Customers who will have to renew will benefit from 15 days for all of Canal+. We will also have a loyalty campaign during the month of June. All our assets in this month of June will benefit from many prizes, namely motorcycles, televisions, etc.explained Saratu Salawu before finishing with the draw procedures

«The draw to win the gifts will take place every week. Just renew and be active for the first week. During the draw, you could take away the reserved lot ».

Three geographical areas have been selected for the draw throughout the national territory. Canal+ draws three winners each day. And the super bonus prizes towards the end of the month when Canal+ will select lucky winners for the jackpot. For those who haven’t subscribed yet, the decoder is 1000 f from the escape formula. The gift festival on Canal + is from June 1 to 30, 2023.