Why is it so important to increase our grain production

“We have all learned in the last couple of years that depending on foreign countries for essential goods, such as cereals, grain, etc., it is dangerous because it could put you at risk the entire supply chain and the security of the country”. She said it in recent days, Luigi Scordamaglia, managing director of Filiera Italia by participating in the ministerial table convened by Minister Lollobrigida on the wheat and pasta supply chain.

In the 2022, in fact, 72 countries globally they have introduced restrictions on their exports of agricultural products and China has stored about 85% of the global grain stock. “The goal – continues Scordamaglia – can therefore only be to strategically increase the national production of durum wheat through the only instrument that allows it, namely the supply chain contracts which, if properly implemented, ensure stability and a guarantee of a transparent and profitable price for everyone”.

“Always through supply chain contracts and research in public-private partnerships, a constant growing valorisation, also qualitative, of Italian wheat is possible“, continues the CEO.

With regard to initiatives aimed at controlling prices and countering any speculative forms, according to Scordamaglia there is only one way “starting from a serious and objective analysis of the production costs to be entrusted to a third party is qualified, like Ismea”. “Price transparency that helps, does not limit the market – underline from Filiera Italia – and which also passes through a single national commission (CUN) which overcomes local commissions too often subject to pressure and instrumental forcing”.

Finally, Scordamaglia recalled the need for “Italy, contrary to what has been done in the past, take a clear position on the proposed reauthorization of glyphosate ccalling for a total ban for all of Europe and for imported products for any pre-harvest use”. Use prohibited in Italy, but unfortunately allowed in imported grain.