Wimbledon 2023 – Matteo Berrettini is back: look at the sky and liberating roar on the match point against Zverev

Welcome back Matteo, we missed you! Berrettini becomes the protagonist of a sumptuous performance against Alexander Zverev, returning to the second round of Wimbledon after a very long ordeal studded with injuries. On the grass of court 1 Matteo makes practically no mistakes: Sascha is tamed in three sets, passing through two very hard tiebreaks. The match point of Santopadre’s pupil is all to be enjoyed: arms raised to the sky, roar and sigh of relief.

However, the time has not yet come for the Roman to pull the plug: Carlos Alcaraz, number one in the world, awaits him in the second round. However, the Murcian devil could have one gear less on the grass. We’ll see what cards Matteo can play in the second week of the Championships, the fact is that the blue can’t (and shouldn’t) fear anyone right now.

Wimbledon

Berrettini rises again at Wimbledon: 3-0 also in Zverev, he is in the round of 16 with Alcaraz

5 HOURS AGO

