The next major revision of Windows 11 will go live this fall

Windows 11’s next major update, version 22H2, is coming. Microsoft has not officially announced the update schedule, but according to a report by Windows Central on August 16, Microsoft will open the 22H2 version update to Windows users for free on September 20. In addition, a source familiar with the matter also confirmed the news to The Verge.



Image source / Microsoft

Before the launch of the 22H2 version, Microsoft has intensively tested a number of new features of Windows 11 through the Windows Tester Program in recent months, including creating folders in the Start menu and adjusting the display range of the pinned selection area; The audio icon in the column, you can turn the mouse wheel to adjust the volume; the volume adjustment window is also moved from the corner to the top of the toolbar. Others include: a new Spotlight theme for the wallpaper, new touch gestures and animations, integration of focus mode and notifications, an assist function that adds real-time captions, and drag-and-drop apps to the top of the screen to open a multi-window interface.



Screenshot / Idea Technology

People familiar with the matter revealed to “Windows Central” that after the official version of Windows 11 22H2 is launched, an update will be launched for this version at the end of this year to make up for new features that were not available in the official version in time, such as File Explorer tabs and new Suggested Actions feature. If readers want to experience the new features of 22H2 first, they can go to “Settings” to sign up for the Windows Tester Program.