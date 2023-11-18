Home » Wireless Device Uses Saliva and Urine to Screen for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s
Wireless Device Uses Saliva and Urine to Screen for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's

by admin
Wireless Device Uses Saliva and Urine to Screen for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

A ground-breaking new device has shown promise in detecting early signs of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases through non-invasive means. This experimental device utilizes electrical sensing to identify proteins associated with the two neurodegenerative diseases in saliva and urine samples. If successful, the device could provide a convenient at-home testing option and be available in clinics and nursing homes.

The device, which contains a chip with a highly sensitive transistor, is capable of detecting specific biomarkers for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s with high precision. Researcher Ratnesh Lal, a professor at the University of California-San Diego, described the technology as a “portable diagnostic system” that would revolutionize the field of neurodegenerative disease testing.

The promising results of the device have led to the technology being licensed to a biotech startup called Ampera Life, with plans to seek FDA approval within the next five to six months. The researchers are hopeful that the device could be on the market within a year, providing a much-needed advancement in the early detection and monitoring of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

This new device has the potential to revolutionize the way doctors detect and manage cases of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, providing a convenient and accurate testing option for patients and healthcare professionals alike.

