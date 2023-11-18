Jaime Lozano’s potential debut and the upcoming Mexico vs Honduras match

Jaime Lozano could debut this Friday, November 17th Julian Quiñones in the Mexican national team. The winger of Colombian origin, one of the figures of the Liga MX would be the first naturalized soccer player to add minutes in the training cycle Jimmy in front of the Tri.

It should be noted that Quinones, the footballer of America with the best present, is not confirmed as a starter. It is very likely that he will occupy a place on the substitute bench and that he will enter a few minutes in the second half.

Mexico is measured between Tegucigalpa ante Honduras for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League. In case of passing the series, the team Lozano will be classified for the Copa America 2024 which will be held next year in the United States.

For Lozano, it is essential to dispute the America Cup. The Mexican coach, who succeeded Diego Cocca knows that this continental tournament will give his team the necessary friction to reach the 2026 World Cup in the best way. In the event against South American teams, they could face rivals such as Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Colombia, world-class teams.

“For the three of us, it is important to be able to get into this tournament, to return to the America Cup and face those rivals that you will surely be seeing in the World Cup,” said Jimmy before facing Honduras.

In the run-up to the match against Mexico, Reinaldo Rueda, DT of Honduras recognized that the rival is the favorite to advance to the semifinals.

“It is a topic that we have worked on, analyzing the Mexican team, its current situation, and what we experienced in the gold Cup. We have seen what Professor Lozano has been doing in this latest version of them and knowing that he is a great rival where I think the respect and admiration there is for the culture and the Mexican league is important. The boys are ready, and knowing that when we have a great rival in front of us, that is when we have to bring out the talent and know that the rival makes us grow and will demand that we be a good competitor,” said the experienced DT Colombian.

Honduras vs Mexico lineups:

Honduras: Edrick Menjivar; Andy Najar, Denil Maldonado, Luis Vega, Joseph Rosales; Deiby Flowers, Jorge Alvarez; Edwin Rodriguez, Rigoberto Rivas, Luis Palma; Choco Lozano.

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo, Erick Sánchez, Orbelín Pineda; Hirving Lozano and Santiago Giménez.

Share this: Facebook

X

