Wishing you all the best for Mother’s Day

Tomorrow we honor our mothers. Mother’s Day falls on May 14 this year and is still the best occasion to congratulate all mothers and simply say “Thank you!” for everything. Of course, flowers, chocolate and presents are part of it, but it would be even better if you made mom smile early on Sunday morning with a loving picture via WhatsApp. This is how she really starts her special day. For the purpose, here we have some of the most beautiful Mother’s Day sayings 2023!

Mother’s Day Sayings 2023: Greetings and kind words for cards, WhatsApp and Co.

Mom is the most important person in our lives. She not only gives birth to us, but takes care of us throughout our lives. That’s why it needs to be celebrated – not just on Mother’s Day, but every day.

So that you can make all the mums in your life happy for the holiday, we have created a wonderful collection of sayings and greetings that you can send directly via WhatsApp and Co. Choose a suitable picture, download it and paste it into the chat.

We from the Deavita team wish all mothers a happy Mother’s Day!

Loving sayings and short greetings for Mother’s Day 2023

Congratulate mom on Mother's Day 2023

To the best mother!

Send Mother's Day sayings with picture flowers and nice words via WhatsApp

Mother’s Day is not enough to celebrate you

Mother's Day sayings for WhatsApp greet mom and give love

Thank you Mama!

Thank you Mother's Day sayings for the dearest mom

The best mom in the world belongs to me!

My mom is the best saying for Mother's Day

Much love for Mother’s day!

Congratulations on Mother's Day with touching words via WhatsApp

Nice saying for Mother’s Day

Whatsapp mother's day sayings short to send

Mama will hold our hearts FOREVER!

Touching Mother's Day sayings for mom with a picture

Mom, you are wonderful!

Short sayings for Mother's Day to wish you all the best

I owe everything I am to my mother

See also  This is the common mistake that many make when buying the salad and the varieties that are most beneficial to our health

Sayings for Mother's Day from adults thank mom

Even a thousand words would not be enough

Thanks to the best mother in the world saying with picture for Whatsapp

Nobody can replace a mom

Mother's Day sayings nobody can replace a mom

Mama loved you even before she knew you

Wishing you a happy mother's day with a lovely saying

Dear mom, YOU are unique

Mother's Day picture without greeting you are unique

Looking for ideas on what to write in the Mother’s Day greeting card? Take a look at our sayings for Mother’s Day cards and find the right words!

Funny and cheeky Mother’s Day sayings

Sayings for Mother's Day funny and cheeky

The perfect gift for Mother’s Day…

Funny and cheeky Mother's Day sayings for the dearest mom

Lovingly and rhyming from the kids to mom

Rhyming sayings for Mother's Day greetings from the children

Mother’s Day sayings for grandma, mother-in-law and mom-to-be

Mother's Day sayings for grandma from the heart

Only the best mothers become to Own promoted

Mother's Day sayings for mom and expectant grandma

To all moms-to-be

Mother's Day sayings for expectant mother

Mother’s Day saying with a greeting for the mother-in-law

Mother's Day sayings for the mother-in-law Thank you and Happy Mother's Day

Sayings for Mother’s Day in English

MOM is WOW, just the other way around

Mother's Day Sayings in English Mom Wow

Mother’s Day Sayings for Mom in Heaven

You can also send a Mother’s Day greeting to the mothers who are no longer there. Here you will find suitable images that you can also download and use as a status update.

I miss you mom

Mother's Day Sayings for Mom in Heaven Sad

Sending love to heaven

Sad Mother's Day sayings for deceased mothers in heaven

