With the new Google Glass to translate an unknown language it will be enough to look each other in the eye

With the new Google Glass to translate an unknown language it will be enough to look each other in the eye

A mother and a daughter. The first speaks only Mandarin Chinese, the second only English. “It’s a weird thing,” the girl says. Communication in the family is problematic. But the new prototype of Google Glass, smart glasses that allow you to instantly translate an unknown language and view its meaning directly on the lenses, in augmented reality, allows these two women to communicate more easily. This story, told by Google, is obviously a commercial and must be taken with due caution. However, what happens in this video is a valid example of a killer application for this kind of devices.

by Pier Luigi Pisa

