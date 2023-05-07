Feminicide in Savona, 27-year-old shoots and kills his ex-girlfriend: the murder after a fight on the street

Savona. A finished relationshipone last meeting, on the occasion of which she would have him offended, unleashing his anger, which then resulted in a fatal gunshot. According to the reconstruction carried out by the State Police, these are the reasons behind the murder that took place at 2 last night in Piazza delle Nazioni in Savona.

He’s a 27-year-old Guinean citizen, clean record and regular on the national territory, with a job in the kitchen of a restaurant in the port area of ​​Savona; she is a 27-year-old Albanian, regular in the area (and with a few precedents for drugs) with a employment in the hall of the same restaurant.

According to what has been ascertained, until recently the two were involved in a sentimental relationship, which then ended. Last night the two met again. The meeting, however, was immediately anything but peaceful and turned into a quarrel (due to the very end of the relationship) at the height of which she would have personally offended her ex-partner.

The latter, according to what was told to the prosecutor during the interrogation, would then have taken a pistol (later found nearby) and would have shot her. After the hit, the man immediately notified the Nue plant claiming to have killed the woman and asking for help.

The weapon, a 22-gauge semi-automatic, was illegally held: its serial number is abraded and is currently undergoing technical investigations.

The investigators will also have to establish whether the 27-year-old was killed by a single gunshot or by more than one: in fact, several shell casings were found next to the body.

To the police there are no precedents of violent quarrels between the murderer and the victim; the woman, however, had already been “warned” by the commissioner for events that had occurred with another person.