Every second counts: New water rescue drone presented in Friedrichshafen – what role St.Gallen weather data play in saving lives The water rescue drone “Guardian Drone”, a new project by UAV DACH, the association for commercial unmanned aviation in German-speaking countries, was presented at the Aero air show. The triumph of drones has many facets. St.Gallen Meteomatics, which provides local weather forecasts worldwide, is also at the forefront.

A Meteomatics drone collects weather data at an altitude of six kilometers. Image: PD

Unmanned aerial vehicles have started a revolution in aviation. They enable missions that were previously unthinkable. The UAV DACH association now has more than 240 members from ten nations. The term UAV comes from the English «Unmanned Aerial Vehicle». For example, unmanned aircraft systems can make a decisive contribution to reducing the number of fatal swimming accidents in unguarded waters. By integrating water rescue drones into the processes of the local rescue control center and a semi-autonomous approach, the time until the rescue workers arrive can be bridged and people in need can be helped more quickly.