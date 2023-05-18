With these styling tips you will succeed perfectly

There are many fashion trends for spring, but there are some classics that will probably stay with us forever. Light and white clothing becomes our most loyal companion in the warm months and it is hard to imagine our wardrobes without it. Some love them, others find them really difficult to style – when it comes to white trousers, opinions differ. It doesn’t matter whether we’re 30 or 50 years old – white trousers are one of those basics that every woman should own and, with a few small styling tips, ensure a real wow appearance. And so that the fashion police don’t knock on your door, we’ll explain below how to wear white pants from 50. Have fun reading and styling!

Wearing white pants over 50: How to do it right

Although white is one of the colors that women over 50 should avoid and wear with caution, it’s a must-have for spring. Styled properly, it always makes for a chic and clean look, creating a delightfully elegant touch. Whether casual with sneakers for everyday life or with high heels for the office – read on and find out here how to wear white trousers over 50 and create exciting spring outfits with them.

Make sure you get the right size

We all know that dark and black clothes make us look slimmer. Unfortunately, the opposite is the case with white and the color wears out much more. And who wants to look fatter than they actually are?

In order to wear white trousers from 50, it is very important to pay attention to the correct fit and size. Rather rely on loosely cut models such as cullotes or straight leg jeans. And if you don’t want to do without your skinny jeans, always buy one size larger.

Wear the right underwear

Wear dark underwear and light pants? This is probably one of the biggest fashion sins of all time and an absolute no-go. To wear white pants over 50 and avoid this styling mistake, you should also think about your underwear.

Always avoid black, red and co. and instead rely on white panties. If the pants are a bit see-through, beige underwear that is very similar to your skin color is the best choice. And here’s a little tip – always test whether the trousers are too transparent in daylight before you buy them.

Wear it with the right top

You can wear any top with white trousers from 50? Unfortunately you are wrong! Since the pieces always look light and summery, the top should also match the season. Thick sweaters and colors that are too dark would not be a good choice. To create an outfit that is as successful and elegant as possible, wear tops in bright colors and playful prints.

Striped patterns, feminine blouses and tops are also great fashion companions for white trousers and round off the summery ensemble perfectly. Shorter tops, which conjure up a beautiful silhouette and emphasize our figure, also look particularly nice with wide-cut pants. This styling rule also applies to the choice of shoes. You’re out of place with thick, chunky shoes. Depending on the style, light sneakers, high heels or trendy sandals are much better.

Wear white pants over 50 for an elegant outfit

Spring is the time for airy skirts and dresses. But what if you’re not wearing any dresses and you’re invited to a wedding? Then you are in good hands with white trousers! In combination with an elegant blouse and chic high heels, the classic looks wonderfully classy and radiates timeless elegance. Because white is a neutral color, it blends easily with any color on the spectrum. A real all-rounder!

Wearing white trousers over 50: stylish outfits for older women

Wear a t-shirt and white pants every day over the age of 50

Dark blue and white are a real styling dream pair

Combine a blazer and white trousers in spring

The denim jacket also goes perfectly with it and is currently very trendy