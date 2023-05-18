“Seize the opportunity”: The skilled trades are short of up to 40,000 trainees

Craft President Jörg Dittrich is campaigning for new trainees – and better training concepts: The need is particularly great in the so-called “climate professions” such as heating, electrical installation or construction.

IThere are still numerous training positions available in the skilled trades. Currently, almost 40,000 training positions are still vacant, said crafts president Jörg Dittrich of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post”.

“I can only encourage young people: Use these 40,000 opportunities and start an apprenticeship,” said the President of the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH).

Dittrich said that the need was particularly great in the so-called “air conditioning professions”, such as heating, sanitary and air conditioning, electrical installers, in construction, but also in the food or health trades. The Skilled Immigration Act could at best make a contribution to solving the problem. “We have to concentrate much more on raising the domestic potential for skilled workers.”

Transition between school and training could be better

Dittrich criticized the number of more than 50,000 young people who drop out of school each year as “unacceptable”. In addition, there are still too many high school graduates who start their studies and then drop out again.

“At the grammar schools it is still the case that the pupils mainly receive study advice and the perspectives of vocational training are not mentioned at all,” criticized the crafts president.

The President of the Central Association warned that the transition from school to training no longer works properly. According to the microcensus, there are currently around 600,000 young people between the ages of 18 and 24 who leave school but have not started training or studying afterwards. “Politicians urgently need to look more closely here,” Dittrich demanded.