The profits of Stellantis are accelerating on the road to electrification and distribute the dividend to shareholders and a record bonus of over 2 billion euros to employees «for their contribution to the financial results of 2022 and to the goals achieved by the company globally and local”. The group closed the year with net revenues of 179.6 billion euros, up 18% compared to 2021, thanks to favorable net prices, better model mix and positive foreign exchange effects. Net income rose to 16.8 billion euros, up 26% and operating income reached 23.3 billion, up 29%. Benefits higher than expected have already been obtained from the merger: 7.1 billion euros, more than two years ahead of the target of 5 billion on an annual basis.

Stellantis celebrates in Piazza Affari: the share closes the day up by 2.2% at 16.22 euros The board of directors, which approved a treasury share buyback program for a maximum value of 1.5 billion euros, to be completed by 2023, will propose to the April shareholders' meeting the distribution of an ordinary dividend of 4.2 billion euros, 1.34 per share. For Italian employees, the average bonus will be 1,879 euros, in two tranches, in February and April. It is linked to the specific collective labor agreement (ccsl) and the signatory unions, who have been negotiating with the company for its renewal for a few months, underline the positive effects. "The bonus and the unilateral disbursement are not enough to recover what has been lost due to inflation" attacks Fiom which asks for a comparison of wages and employment.

In addition to the financial results, Stellantis “also confirms the effectiveness of the electrification strategy in Europe in 2022”, underlines the managing director, Carlos Tavares, who is preparing to launch the challenge in the American market. “We now have the technology, products, raw materials, and entire battery ecosystem to lead the same transformational journey in North America, starting with our first all-electric Ram in 2023 and Jeep in 2024,” explains the manager. . In 2022, global sales of electric vehicles increased by 41%: Stellantis is number one in sales of electric commercial vehicles in the EU30, number two in global sales of electric vehicles in the EU30, number one in sales of hybrids in the USA. Among the brands of the group that have a strong development plan is the Trident: «Maserati is back, Maserati is back», warns Tavares.