On February 23, the Municipal Party Committee Rural Work Conference was held. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Central Rural Work Conference, implemented the arrangement and deployment of the provincial party committee’s rural work conference, analyzed the situation, studied and planned this year’s “three rural” work, and accelerated the construction of a modern agricultural city.

Liu Qiang, secretary of the municipal party committee, attended and delivered a speech. Deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor Yu Haitian presided over it. Lei Jie, chairman of the CPPCC, and Yang Feng, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, attended.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the Central Rural Work Conference, fully implement the requirements of the Provincial Party Committee’s Rural Work Conference, accurately grasp the situation and goals of the city’s “three rural” work, and deeply understand the new era from the aspects of work focus, external conditions, and development space. The “time” and “potential” of the city’s “three rural” work, and earnestly guard the basic “three rural” market. In 2022, new progress will be made in the city’s “three rural” work, comprehensive agricultural production capacity will leap to a new level, new achievements will be made in the development of rural industries, new steps will be taken in the construction of the “Northern Seed Industry Capital”, new improvements will be made in rural people’s livelihood security, and the appearance of the countryside will be improved. A new look.

The meeting pointed out that the general requirements for the city’s “three rural” work in 2023 and in the future are: firmly grasp the mission of building a strong agricultural country, thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “three rural” work and build a rural revitalization Qilu The important instruction requirements of the model, seize the opportunity for the construction of a green, low-carbon and high-quality development pilot area, anchor “being the vanguard and building a strong provincial capital”, focus on building a model provincial capital benchmark for rural revitalization, Qilu, and aim to build a strong modern agricultural city. Strengthen the party’s overall leadership over the “three rural” work, coordinate and do a good job in the “three rural” work centered on rural revitalization, consolidate the foundation of food security in an all-round way, continue to consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, and promote rural development, rural construction, New progress has been made in rural governance, laying a solid foundation for building a strong socialist modernized provincial capital in the new era.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to make every effort to ensure the stable and safe supply of grain and important agricultural products. Grain production must stabilize the area and production capacity. It is necessary to solidly consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, increase follow-up assistance, strengthen the dynamic monitoring of poverty prevention, enhance the endogenous motivation for development, and strengthen support for relocation and resettlement areas. It is necessary to speed up the construction of the capital of the northern seed industry, implement the policy of supporting the revitalization of the seed industry, build a seed industry innovation platform, and cultivate a good seed industry cluster. It is necessary to vigorously promote the high-quality development of rural industries, cultivate advantageous industrial clusters, build high-end industrial carriers, and promote the integrated development of production and villages. It is necessary to consolidate the basic support of modern agricultural development, improve the level of agricultural technology innovation services, improve the level of agricultural mechanization, and improve the level of agricultural facilities. It is necessary to focus on creating a livable, business-friendly and beautiful village, strengthen village planning, improve the effectiveness of living environment improvement, do a good job in rural infrastructure construction, improve basic rural public services, and build a model of beautiful countryside. It is necessary to deepen the reform of agriculture and rural areas, steadily promote the reform of the rural land system, solidly promote the “three changes” reform, focus on improving the agricultural management system, and strengthen the integration of rural reform systems. It is necessary to solidly carry out rural good governance actions, promote the classification and upgrading of village-level party organizations, strengthen the practice of village-level self-government, deepen the construction of spiritual civilization, and promote the construction of a safe village.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to further strengthen the party’s overall leadership over the “three rural” work. To consolidate work responsibilities, the top leaders of the party and government at all levels must resolutely shoulder the responsibility of the “first responsible person”. Member units must do a good job of landing and achieving results. It is necessary to strengthen the team building, continue to select and send young cadres to the streets, towns and villages for training, carry out in-depth implementation of the leadership of the goose team, and carry out regular talent return activities. It is necessary to strengthen policy support and strengthen fiscal, financial and land security. It is necessary to effectively change the style of work, continue to promote the reduction of burdens at the grassroots level, increase supervision and assessment, and strengthen positive wind and discipline.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to do a good job in spring management and spring plowing, so as to lay a good foundation for summer grain harvest and agricultural harvest.

At the meeting, Shanghe County, Licheng District, Zhangqiu District, Laiwu District, and Pingyin County focused on maintaining food security, revitalizing the seed industry, and party building to lead the reform of the “three changes” in rural areas and the revitalization of rural areas across the region, creating agricultural industrial clusters, strengthening 5 aspects of rural governance made exchange speeches.

The meeting was held in the form of video. Relevant city leaders, the secretary-general of the municipal government, the relevant deputy secretary-general of the municipal party committee, and the main responsible comrades of relevant departments and units directly under the municipality participated in the meeting at the main venue. Each district (functional area) will set up branch venues.