Found unconscious by her children at home: dying with a bullet in her skull: the carabinieri are investigating

Rovigo, 28 March 2023 – A 32-year-old woman, resident in Ariano Polesine (Rovigo), is hospitalized at the end of life after being found in the kitchen by her two children, aged 8 and 11, with a head injury.

The first clinical tests would have revealed that there is a bullet in the woman’s skull. There is still uncertainty about the dynamics of the fact. The investigations are carried out by the carabinieri.

When she was found, unconsciousonly she and her two children were present in the house; her husband, of Moroccan origin, was elsewhere.

The children, frightened, they asked for the help of a neighbor who, realizing the seriousness of the lady’s condition, alerted 118. The husband immediately went to the hospital, to his wife’s bedside. At the moment there are no people under investigation or wanted for the matter.

