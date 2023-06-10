Woman has headaches for months: they discover tapeworm eggs

The woman has a headache for months, an unbearable pain that did not go away with anything. Concerned about her health conditions, she turned to doctors, who have been trying for a long time to give her an accurate diagnosis. Only after a while her doctors le they discover tapeworm eggs that gave her this bad headache.

Yadira Face she is a mother who has always had a headache for nine months. The 30-year-old woman complained of a migraine that didn’t go away and that also caused her eyesight to disturb. Sometimes her symptoms were so intense they were paralyzing.

The doctors made her perform many tests, such as an MRI, for fear that it was a brain tumor. In reality, the diagnosis was different: after almost a year, the doctors discovered that the Texan mother had sacs of larvae in the brain.

Doctors discovered that Yadira Rostro had eight tapeworm eggs that lived in her brain and that gave her those annoyances that were sometimes so strong as to be downright disabling.

Doctors have also speculated that those parasites had been living in his brain for some time now, probably two years. But no one knows how it was possible that they entered his braincase.

According to what Dr Richard Meyratthe neurosurgeon who visited Yadira Rostro, finding out why she had those severe headaches, as the eggs developed in the brain, some fluid built up very slowly.

For this reason the woman complained of severe headaches that did not go away with anything. Meanwhile, small tapeworms were growing inside her eggs. And luckily they noticed it in time!